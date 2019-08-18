Viking Fund Management Upped Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake by $528,000; Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Holder Valicenti Advisory Services Boosted Its Holding by $705,456

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.85 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 64.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 21.20 million shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,885 shares to 39,825 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,360 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 386,759 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 101,278 shares. 152,911 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. M&R Mgmt Inc has invested 0.12% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership reported 28,466 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 39,405 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr invested in 0.02% or 5,533 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Artemis Mngmt Llp holds 0.3% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 357,536 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 0.07% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 88,741 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Gideon Advsrs holds 5,083 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 103,932 shares.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover July delinquency rate rises, charge-off declines – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Regulators Approve Bitcoin Venture Backed by NYSE Owner – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 15,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).