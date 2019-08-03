Viking Fund Management Upped Its Targa Resources (TRGP) Position by $5.17 Million; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Holding as Valuation Declined

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources (TRGP) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 162,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 2.02M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 19,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.29M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 640,052 shares traded or 59.79% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 188,522 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Asset Management One invested in 157,374 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 28,300 shares. Cv Starr Comm Trust has 3.45% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 189,100 shares. 336,286 are owned by First Trust Advsr L P. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 15,622 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 0% or 158,159 shares. Starr accumulated 83,057 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 52 shares. Highland Management LP stated it has 154,569 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. The New York-based Zimmer Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.72% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 2.40 million shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) Limited reported 49,653 shares stake.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4,000 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 587,874 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $31.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22 before the open. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.41 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.

