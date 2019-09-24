Viking Fund Management Upped By $2.46 Million Its Targa Resources (TRGP) Holding; Ejf Capital Trimmed Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Position

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Targa Resources (TRGP) stake by 38.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 63,000 shares as Targa Resources (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 225,000 shares with $8.83M value, up from 162,000 last quarter. Targa Resources now has $9.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 1.61 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) stake by 62.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc sold 326,276 shares as Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB)’s stock rose 9.99%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 195,697 shares with $6.14 million value, down from 521,973 last quarter. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc now has $1.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 483,331 shares traded or 103.86% up from the average. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 08/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 23/03/2018 Berkshire Hills Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.65; 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 5, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,240 activity. DAVIES JOHN B had bought 700 shares worth $21,607. On Monday, August 26 Prescott Wm Gordon bought $455 worth of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) or 16 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold BHLB shares while 26 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 35.96 million shares or 3.91% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 71,216 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Management Inc has invested 0.08% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Swiss Retail Bank owns 81,200 shares. 195,697 were accumulated by Ejf Capital Limited Co. Meeder Asset holds 910 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 61,733 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Prudential owns 0.02% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 351,828 shares.

More notable recent Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Berkshire Bank warns of troubled loan amid NY payroll firm’s collapse – Boston Business Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 4.29% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $34.11 million for 11.13 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.08% EPS growth.

Ejf Capital Llc increased Eagle Bancorp Mont Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) stake by 75,000 shares to 425,222 valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2. It also upped Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 60,000 shares. Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Targa Resources has $57 highest and $4400 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 16.88% above currents $41.28 stock price. Targa Resources had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 10. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 15. UBS maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) rating on Monday, June 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $57 target.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.