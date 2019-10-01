Viking Fund Management Trimmed Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Valuation Rose; Citigroup (C) Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Trimmed Its Stake by $445,900

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 3.28 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 13/04/2018 – SBUX: & just like that I will never be spending coins @Starbucks again ��������‍♀️; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 343,653 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.07M, down from 350,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 7.45 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 07/03/2018 – Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company has 17,628 shares. Academy Capital Inc Tx holds 7.89% or 502,559 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 23.01 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.79% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Joel Isaacson & Ltd invested in 9,044 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Becker Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 1.76% or 692,861 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny reported 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Btr Capital Management stated it has 64,897 shares. 324,567 are owned by Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bb&T Secs Ltd has 294,804 shares. Everence Management stated it has 47,146 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.64 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 25,717 shares to 538,589 shares, valued at $20.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 141,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 31.01 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holt Cap Advisors Lc Dba Holt Cap Prtn LP reported 2,800 shares stake. U S Global Investors reported 6,742 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Paradigm Fincl Lc accumulated 5,472 shares. Loudon Inv Limited Com invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Manhattan holds 21,108 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 135,413 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 263,002 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.48% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 27,290 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated has 1.17% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hm Payson And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.42% stake. South Dakota Council has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smead Cap Mngmt holds 1.22% or 302,140 shares in its portfolio. Mai Mgmt holds 20,436 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).