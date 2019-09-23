Viking Fund Management Trimmed Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake By $714,000; American Airlines Group (AAL) Sentiment Is 0.81

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Nextera Energy (NEE) stake by 19.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 3,500 shares as Nextera Energy (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 14,500 shares with $2.97M value, down from 18,000 last quarter. Nextera Energy now has $110.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.79M shares traded or 147.73% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 161 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 200 sold and decreased stock positions in American Airlines Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 340.27 million shares, up from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Airlines Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 10 to 12 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 150 Increased: 109 New Position: 52.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff Phelps Mgmt Communications has 591,120 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Narwhal Capital owns 7,329 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 14,425 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 12,492 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi holds 0.29% or 6,110 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt holds 2.8% or 34,763 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 9,323 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Churchill Mgmt Corporation has 0.44% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 79,739 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bright Rock Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2.29% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff And owns 2,207 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,400 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is 1.97% above currents $225.72 stock price. NextEra Energy had 17 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 21. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 13. UBS maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Friday, September 6. UBS has “Buy” rating and $25000 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) stake by 3,000 shares to 94,000 valued at $9.70M in 2019Q2. It also upped Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 125,000 shares. Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) was raised too.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.77 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 6.98 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. holds 9.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. for 2.32 million shares. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc owns 241,925 shares or 6.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp has 6.27% invested in the company for 7.83 million shares. The Connecticut-based Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. has invested 6.23% in the stock. Tyvor Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 111,161 shares.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.30 million for 5.34 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company has market cap of $12.46 billion. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. It has a 8.27 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a mainline fleet of 930 aircraft.