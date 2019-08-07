Viking Fund Management Trimmed Its Westlake Chemica (WLK) Stake; Electronic Arts (EA) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Westlake Chemica (WLK) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as Westlake Chemica (WLK)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 30,000 shares with $2.04M value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Westlake Chemica now has $8.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.05. About 1.20M shares traded or 39.27% up from the average. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 09/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $124; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake

Electronic Arts Inc (EA) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 313 funds started new or increased positions, while 255 cut down and sold their stakes in Electronic Arts Inc. The funds in our database reported: 263.41 million shares, up from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Electronic Arts Inc in top ten positions was flat from 12 to 12 for the same number . Sold All: 70 Reduced: 185 Increased: 204 New Position: 109.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.19 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 12.74 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

The stock increased 1.70% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 3.60M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has declined 26.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Technology Crossover Management Vi L.L.C. holds 100% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. for 609,035 shares. Technology Crossover Management V Llc owns 609,035 shares or 70.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Technology Crossover Management Vii Ltd. has 8.4% invested in the company for 2.25 million shares. The Brazil-based Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. has invested 7.79% in the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, a New York-based fund reported 375,832 shares.

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) stake by 5,000 shares to 37,700 valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 2,200 shares and now owns 11,200 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westlake Chemical Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, July 2 with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Alembic. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Alembic on Tuesday, February 19.