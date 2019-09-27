Viking Fund Management Raised Target (TGT) Stake By $344,000; Mts Systems (MTSC) Shorts Lowered By 36.45%

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 13.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 4,000 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 34,000 shares with $2.95M value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Target Corp now has $54.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $106.29. About 4.92M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37

Mts Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) had a decrease of 36.45% in short interest. MTSC’s SI was 674,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 36.45% from 1.06M shares previously. With 120,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Mts Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC)’s short sellers to cover MTSC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 73,463 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Target Corporation’s (NYSE:TGT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons The Target Run Isn’t Done – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,000 shares to 8,000 valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 27,000 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $113.22’s average target is 6.52% above currents $106.29 stock price. Target had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 22. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10700 target. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $8200 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Citigroup. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, August 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $12000 target.

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why MTS Systems Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MTSC) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “MTS Systems (Nasdaq: MTSC) chooses North Carolina for expansion over California, NY and China – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Manufacturing giant taps NC for expansion over California, New York, China – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold MTS Systems Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.24% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.01% or 316,827 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 159 shares or 0% of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 0.65% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Thb Asset Mgmt has 20,973 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Mairs & Power owns 31,025 shares. First Bank Of Omaha owns 68,107 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 28,701 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,078 shares stake. The Illinois-based Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 180,790 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Ameritas Investment has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Moreover, Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Pitcairn invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity. GRAVES JEFFREY A bought $54,348 worth of stock.