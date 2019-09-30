Viking Fund Management Raised Philip Morris In (PM) Stake By $780,000; Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Sellers Decreased By 1.03% Their Shorts

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Philip Morris In (PM) stake by 27.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Philip Morris In (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 47,000 shares with $3.69M value, up from 37,000 last quarter. Philip Morris In now has $118.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.86. About 2.97 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) had a decrease of 1.03% in short interest. LPTX’s SI was 1.99M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.03% from 2.01M shares previously. With 239,500 avg volume, 8 days are for Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s short sellers to cover LPTX’s short positions. The SI to Leap Therapeutics Inc’s float is 40.35%. The stock decreased 10.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 541,649 shares traded or 50.30% up from the average. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has declined 69.79% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LPTX News: 14/03/2018 Leap Therapeutics Provides DKN-01 Program Update and Announces Scientific Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 3% Position in Leap Therapeutics Inc; 11/05/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC LPTX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.85; 14/03/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC – FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN ENROLLED IN STUDY EVALUATING DKN-01 IN PATIENTS WITH GYNECOLOGICAL CANCERS; 11/05/2018 – Leap Therapeutics 1Q Loss $10.6M; 11/05/2018 – Leap Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 85c; 16/04/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Presents Nonclinical and Clinical Data on DKN-01 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Buys 1% of Leap Therapeutics Inc; 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering $16.1 Million

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vaping ban in India to remain – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Altria a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – International Business Times” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Ends Merger Talks With Altria as Juul Woes Mount – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $100 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95’s average target is 25.23% above currents $75.86 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Ab invested in 906,225 shares. Nwq Ltd Llc invested in 0.95% or 536,290 shares. Sterling Cap Management Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Spc Fincl Incorporated stated it has 2,600 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Com reported 6,150 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 7,550 shares. Burns J W And Incorporated reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.32 million shares. Fiera Capital Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Yorktown Management Rech Communication has 12,000 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 23,463 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 86,558 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 30,647 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Llc reported 6,951 shares.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Adr stake by 7,200 shares to 122,300 valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 160,000 shares. Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675.