Viking Fund Management Raised Its Stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by $588,000 as Market Value Declined; Howard Hughes Medical Institute Stake in Mastercard (MA) Has Cut as Shares Rose

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 2.58 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $286.1. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 82,000 shares to 171,000 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 298,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,500 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.