Viking Fund Management Raised Duke Energy (DUK) Position; 2 Analysts Covering Heartland ExpreS, Inc. (HTLD)

Among 2 analysts covering Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heartland Express has $2500 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25’s average target is 16.39% above currents $21.48 stock price. Heartland Express had 5 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $2500 target in Thursday, September 5 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. See Heartland ExpreS, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) latest ratings:

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Duke Energy Corp (DUK) stake by 8.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 4,000 shares as Duke Energy Corp (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 50,000 shares with $4.41 million value, up from 46,000 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp now has $69.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 4.67 million shares traded or 73.70% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Heartland ExpreS, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 45.22 million shares or 1.73% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Heartland ExpreS, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 104,856 shares. Pinebridge Investments L P, a New York-based fund reported 3,435 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,434 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Heartland ExpreS, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0% in Heartland ExpreS, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) or 7,865 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 537,854 shares. Assetmark reported 1,600 shares. 350,791 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Aperio Ltd Liability has 17,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 13,891 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in Heartland ExpreS, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). First Trust Advsr Lp owns 75,620 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technologies L P accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Heartland ExpreS, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Gotham Asset Management holds 0.01% or 33,922 shares.

The stock increased 1.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 352,452 shares traded. Heartland ExpreS, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500.

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm primarily provides nationwide asset dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It has a 21.9 P/E ratio. It transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indiana Tru & Company has 0.13% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ls Invest Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 40,096 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 3.29 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fort LP reported 1,535 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10.34 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Inc New York has invested 1.34% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Company reported 5,954 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Llc reported 12,031 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc stated it has 20,942 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 354,775 shares. St Germain D J invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $93’s average target is -2.38% below currents $95.27 stock price. Duke Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8800 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Credit Suisse maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Thursday, August 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $9600 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley.

