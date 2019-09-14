Viking Fund Management Position in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Has Lowered as Shares Rose; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Share Value Rose, Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.64 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 1.17 million shares traded or 53.29% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $247.54 million for 15.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year's $1.1 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 7,746 shares to 15,877 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archrock Inc by 120,000 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.