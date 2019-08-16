Viking Fund Management Position In Dominion Res/Va (D) Was Has Boosted; Trb Advisors LP Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Boosted by $48.38 Million as Share Value Rose

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Res/Va (D) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 79,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 74,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Res/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $76.88. About 1.26M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 512% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 256,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 306,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 15.03M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank owns 8,812 shares. Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Illinois-based Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brinker invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.19% or 6,319 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,164 shares. Wexford Ltd Partnership holds 26,105 shares. 13,025 were accumulated by Philadelphia Tru. Creative Planning accumulated 0.03% or 110,570 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability owns 5,076 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Valmark Advisers reported 2,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. First Bancorporation Of Newtown invested in 0.16% or 7,466 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd has 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 55,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,500 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

