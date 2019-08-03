Viking Fund Management Position in Blackrock (BLK) Raised by $982,100 as Market Valuation Declined; Appleton Partners Has Decreased Facebook Cl A (FB) Position by $4.67 Million

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 28.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 10,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $448.22. About 519,345 shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Inc 1Q EPS $6.68; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SHORT-TERM TREASURIES OFFER POSITIVE REAL YIELDS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 02/05/2018 – Officer Stork Gifts 600 Of BlackRock Inc; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Says Hong Kong Among `Challenging’ Regulatory Regimes; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181278: BlackRock, Inc.; TCP Holding, LP; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Watson Sees Calm, Stable Bond Market (Video); 06/04/2018 – BlackRock® Canada Completes Reclassification of Advisor Class Units to Common Units; 16/04/2018 – COUPANG GETS $400M INVESTMENT FROM BLACKROCK, FIDELITY: DAILY; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 67.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 28,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 13,587 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 41,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Sen. Mark Warner on Honest Ads Act, Facebook, Syria, Mueller (Video); 25/04/2018 – INDIA GOVT OFFICIAL TELLS REPORTERS ON NOTICES TO FACEBOOK, CA; 21/03/2018 – The six ways Facebook plans to prevent another Cambridge Analytica incident; 19/03/2018 – With the latest revelations surrounding Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, CNBC discusses whether social media companies are in need of more regulation; 19/04/2018 – Facebook is taking its first steps to comply with Europe’s strict data privacy rules:; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, which is the second largest online ad provider behind Google, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 07/04/2018 – Cambridge Whistle-Blower Says Facebook Data Could Be in Russia; 05/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 16/04/2018 – Delete Facebook, Drink More Beer; 16/04/2018 – Facebook and Abacode to Lead Panel on Cyber Risk at World Strategic Forum

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 5,473 shares to 98,768 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 8,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,535 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group by 18,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).