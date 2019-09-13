Viking Fund Management Lowered Stake in Southern Co (SO) as Market Valuation Rose; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Value Declined, Kdi Capital Partners Boosted by $1.64 Million Its Holding

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 94.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77,000, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $59.73. About 1.99 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 51,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 118,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 67,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 1.10 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,000 shares to 34,500 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.58 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Amalgamated Bancshares owns 0.19% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 149,434 shares. California-based Golub Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Financial In has 3,786 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 50,891 shares. Hourglass Limited Company, a Texas-based fund reported 3,950 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 336,441 shares. Services Corp owns 3,658 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Telemus Cap Llc stated it has 4,649 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Woodstock Corp holds 17,676 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 402,666 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Co holds 14,356 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.24M shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Regal Advsr Lc reported 0.13% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tompkins reported 0.01% stake. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 67,926 shares. Capital City Fl owns 46,239 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc owns 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 386,425 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 162,939 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 23,674 shares. Advsr Asset invested 0.19% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 33,471 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 51,647 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 21,828 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 201,663 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Prns Limited Liability Company holds 17,318 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1,158 were reported by First Personal Financial. 90,720 were reported by Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Inc.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13,967 shares to 138,774 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,706 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264.