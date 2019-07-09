Viking Fund Management Lowered Pioneer Natural (PXD) Position by $9.27 Million as Shares Rose; Channing Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Rexnord (RXN) as Shares Rose

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp (RXN) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 201,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.68 million, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 447,467 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 4.03% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN)

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural (PXD) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $143.36. About 1.31 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.74M for 15.45 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.03% or 1,517 shares. 879 are held by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Piedmont Investment invested in 9,473 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pitcairn Commerce accumulated 0.06% or 3,364 shares. Oppenheimer reported 24,228 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Gateway Advisers Lc accumulated 8,386 shares. Duncker Streett & owns 2,770 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Llc has 47,651 shares. 12,006 are held by Cohen Steers. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 568,436 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp stated it has 34,175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc owns 6,047 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Waddell Reed Financial Inc reported 133,870 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset LP has invested 0.93% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) by 33,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RXN’s profit will be $46.32 million for 16.46 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Rexnord Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.73% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $92,750 activity.