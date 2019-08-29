Viking Fund Management Lowered Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $2.08 Million; Stock Value Rose; Alpine Associates Management Increased Stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by $12.70 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.81 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 6.07M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.91 million, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 122,398 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $220.5. About 1.54M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.83 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

