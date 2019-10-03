Viking Fund Management Lowered Kinder Morgan In (KMI) Position; Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) Sentiment Is 0.6

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.25, from 0.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 9 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 15 sold and reduced holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund. The investment professionals in our database now have: 5.28 million shares, up from 3.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Kinder Morgan In (KMI) stake by 22.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 149,000 shares as Kinder Morgan In (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 526,000 shares with $10.98M value, down from 675,000 last quarter. Kinder Morgan In now has $45.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 10.05M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund for 153,746 shares. M Holdings Securities Inc. owns 23,688 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zazove Associates Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 1.66 million shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Securities Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 152,606 shares.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $136.29 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 142,800 shares traded or 39.04% up from the average. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) has declined 20.10% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.92 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 1,900 shares to 4,000 valued at $657,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) was raised too.