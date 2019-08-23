Viking Fund Management Lowered Its Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $2.08 Million; As Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Market Valuation Rose, P2 Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $780,000

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $219.49. About 2.38 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 557,008 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. AVERY PAUL E had bought 3,000 shares worth $89,061. 8,000 shares were bought by GABOS PAUL G, worth $239,254.

