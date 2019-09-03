Viking Fund Management Lowered Its Kimberly (KMB) Stake as Share Price Rose; Oakmont Partners Has Lowered Holding in Adobe (ADBE) as Share Value Rose

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 46,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 1.32M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Management Ca stated it has 1,677 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability owns 2,984 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Trust has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10,113 shares. Moreover, Davis R M Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,566 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 1.35% or 46,159 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 8,850 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.61% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 139,053 shares. Zeke Limited Co reported 0.17% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wealth Architects Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Texas-based Hwg Hldg Ltd Partnership has invested 3.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 4,948 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A invested in 1,142 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4.62 million shares. Notis has invested 0.38% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $765.39 million for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares to 404,903 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 26,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 27,000 shares to 87,000 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) by 126,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 240 are owned by Nelson Roberts Advisors Lc. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 1,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 569,023 shares. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 1.48M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Orca Management Limited Co accumulated 3,180 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 848 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Com accumulated 204,626 shares. Nomura Holdings owns 12,179 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boys Arnold And Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cumberland Prtnrs Limited holds 7,361 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. S&T National Bank Pa owns 18,902 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.16% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Gradient Investments Limited Liability invested in 266 shares or 0% of the stock. Tennessee-based Argent Tru has invested 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).