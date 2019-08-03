Viking Fund Management Lifted Its Target (TGT) Holding by $560,000; Market Valuation Rose; Toth Financial Advisory Has Increased Servicenow (NOW) Stake

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 5220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.38 million shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,500 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $7.06 million activity. $468,369 worth of stock was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06 million.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8,740 shares to 41,038 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 5,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,312 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).