Viking Fund Management Lifted Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $488,000; As Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Stock Declined, Principal Financial Group Has Boosted Its Holding

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 193.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 676,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63 million, up from 349,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 2.22 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 3.36 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 9,149 shares to 239,924 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 8,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,068 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) by 145,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings.