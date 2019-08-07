Viking Fund Management Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Trimmed By $63.00 Million Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 150% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 3,000 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 5,000 shares with $950,000 value, up from 2,000 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $890.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) stake by 37.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp analyzed 1.80 million shares as Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)'s stock rose 8.46%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 3.00M shares with $107.91 million value, down from 4.80 million last quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc now has $7.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 953,476 shares traded or 109.91% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coe Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.21% or 10,010 shares. 104,321 are owned by Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa. Cadinha And Limited Liability stated it has 23,514 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. 93,007 were reported by Griffin Asset Mngmt. 49,166 were reported by Savant Limited Liability. Yorktown Research invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 511,688 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested in 1.75% or 691,880 shares. 55,948 were accumulated by Valicenti Advisory. Black Diamond Management Ltd reported 10,408 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants reported 2.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Qci Asset Mngmt New York invested 3.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri owns 100,552 shares for 8.3% of their portfolio. Delphi Incorporated Ma stated it has 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Central National Bank & Trust Trust, Kentucky-based fund reported 47,489 shares.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 4,000 shares to 49,000 valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 35,000 shares. Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was reduced too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Cascend Securities. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, July 29. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, July 31. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. HSBC downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Reduce” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Needham upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 21. Needham has “Strong Buy” rating and $225 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy”.

