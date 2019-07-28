Viking Fund Management Lifted Halliburton Co (HAL) Position By $1.60 Million; U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) Shorts Decreased By 17.76%

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 19.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 55,000 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 18.50%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 335,000 shares with $9.82 million value, up from 280,000 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $20.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 6.55 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) had a decrease of 17.76% in short interest. SLCA’s SI was 15.46 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 17.76% from 18.81M shares previously. With 1.39 million avg volume, 11 days are for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)’s short sellers to cover SLCA’s short positions. The SI to U.S. Silica Holdings Inc’s float is 22.37%. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 1.76M shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy EP Minerals for $750 Million; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $95.4M; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2Q Oil, Gas Volumes Up 10%-15%; 03/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Sale of Transload Assets to CIG Logistics; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LEADER EP MINERALS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N EXPECTS DEMAND TO RAMP THROUGHOUT THE YEAR AT A FASTER PACE THAN CAPACITY ADDITIONS- CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $200M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $773.05 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Among 6 analysts covering US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. US Silica Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SLCA in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SLCA in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of SLCA in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by FBR Capital. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 36.04% above currents $23.03 stock price. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Tuesday, July 23. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $3100 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 23 by Credit Suisse.