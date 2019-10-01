Viking Fund Management Lifted By $950,000 Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lowered Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 20.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 19,053 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp holds 72,544 shares with $14.84M value, down from 91,597 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $74.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $207.23. About 1.69M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – Goldman’s Garzarelli Says the ECB Will Keep Policy Rates Very Low (Video); 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 23/04/2018 – Goldman’s Currie Says U.S. Has ‘Pretty Limited’ Options to Curb Oil Price (Video); 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – CO AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: The fiscal outlook for the US ‘is not good’; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q-End Book Value $186.73 Per Share; 09/03/2018 – CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year and the bank “isn’t looking beyond Goldman’s two co-presidents,” The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation. Goldman declined to comment to CNBC; 07/03/2018 – S.Africa’s land expropriation plans making markets nervous -Goldman Sachs; 12/03/2018 – Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 4th Update

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Occidental Pete (OXY) stake by 50.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 19,000 shares as Occidental Pete (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 56,700 shares with $2.85 million value, up from 37,700 last quarter. Occidental Pete now has $39.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 6.27M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES)

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $260 highest and $218 lowest target. $234.33’s average target is 13.08% above currents $207.23 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased Alphabet Inc stake by 8,012 shares to 20,689 valued at $22.40M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) was raised too.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Forum Energy Tec (NYSE:FET) stake by 460,000 shares to 300,000 valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 8,000 shares. Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.35’s average target is 24.47% above currents $44.47 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 23. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 22. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. The insider Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. $224,800 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900.

