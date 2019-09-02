Viking Fund Management Lifted By $560,000 Its Target (TGT) Position; Waddell & Reed Financial Decreased Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 30.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 7,000 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 30,000 shares with $2.41M value, up from 23,000 last quarter. Target Corp now has $53.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.31 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 21.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 149,947 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 544,788 shares with $28.14 million value, down from 694,735 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $36.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.27M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY SHR $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.74

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $324,598 activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC had bought 6,500 shares worth $324,598 on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth holds 517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 4,446 shares. Colrain Cap Limited Liability has 52,807 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 89,827 shares. Amer International Group Inc Inc accumulated 320,573 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co stated it has 153,545 shares. Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0.21% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Johnson Fincl Gp invested in 34,430 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 84,300 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Limited Com invested in 4,378 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Advisory Net Llc accumulated 6,064 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa, France-based fund reported 412,446 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 75,599 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Airlines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 21.85% above currents $57.86 stock price. Delta Airlines had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11. Citigroup maintained the shares of DAL in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $68 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Thursday, April 11 report.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.44B for 6.40 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $100.38’s average target is -6.22% below currents $107.04 stock price. Target had 33 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6700 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23.