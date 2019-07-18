Viking Fund Management Increases Holding in Valero Energy (VLO); As Coca (KO) Shares Declined, Shareholder New England Research & Management Raised Its Stake

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 160.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 25,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 2.02 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.08. About 470,251 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B

