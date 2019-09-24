Viking Fund Management Increased Position in Philip Morris In (PM) as Stock Price Declined; Campbell Newman Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $4.32 Million

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 32,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 241,140 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30M, down from 273,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 22.32 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris In (PM) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, up from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 5.07 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 73,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Holding by 320,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $684.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 3,875 shares to 164,387 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 38,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

