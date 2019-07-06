Viking Fund Management Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Mesa Air Group (MESA) Shorts Lowered By 35.54%

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 150% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 3,000 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 5,000 shares with $950,000 value, up from 2,000 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $931.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) had a decrease of 35.54% in short interest. MESA’s SI was 725,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 35.54% from 1.13 million shares previously. With 302,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)’s short sellers to cover MESA’s short positions. The SI to Mesa Air Group Inc’s float is 4.24%. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 167,394 shares traded. Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 91,641 shares or 4.34% of its portfolio. Twin Management invested in 3.1% or 330,927 shares. Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 19,121 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.95% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc holds 2.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 435,294 shares. Bartlett Co Limited Liability has 3.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 444,615 shares. Etrade Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 63,243 shares. Park Circle Company holds 2.08% or 15,500 shares. American Invest Advisors Ltd Com reported 34,483 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc invested in 64,005 shares or 5.27% of the stock. Apriem Advisors, a California-based fund reported 69,554 shares. Coe Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,010 shares. 30,428 were reported by Graybill Bartz And Assocs Limited. Schmidt P J Inv invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montag Caldwell Ltd Com owns 359,056 shares for 3.56% of their portfolio.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple had 70 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Needham upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 30 by Canaccord Genuity. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, January 30 with “Neutral” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. Another trade for 1,521 shares valued at $255,087 was made by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 6,000 shares to 14,000 valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 82,000 shares and now owns 171,000 shares. A was reduced too.

