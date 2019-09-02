Viking Fund Management Holds Holding in Pepsico (PEP); As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Declined, Holder Baupost Group Trimmed Its Position by $379.72 Million

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.84M, down from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 14,200 shares to 4.77 million shares, valued at $698.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $354.97 million for 14.22 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

