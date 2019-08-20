Viking Fund Management Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Position by $1.41 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Armstrong Henry H Associates Lowered by $1.15 Million Its Position

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 45.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $107.96. About 3.73 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 8,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 483,981 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.66M, down from 492,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 2.36 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Corporation In has invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls owns 6,353 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Barton Mngmt accumulated 21,509 shares. Prudential Plc accumulated 3.39M shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 2,787 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd accumulated 100,337 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lederer & Associate Investment Counsel Ca holds 2.57% or 19,760 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Investment Mngmt stated it has 2.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Foster And Motley accumulated 50,831 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 22,363 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Citizens Bancorporation Tru holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 54,996 shares. Moreover, Hilltop Holding Incorporated has 0.43% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 82,000 shares to 171,000 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 124,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares