Viking Fund Management Has Trimmed Parsley Energy (PE) Stake; Connors Investor Services Lifted Csx (CSX) Position By $348,733

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Csx (CSX) stake by 2.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc acquired 4,529 shares as Csx (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 178,809 shares with $13.83 million value, up from 174,280 last quarter. Csx now has $54.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 4.14 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Parsley Energy (PE) stake by 38.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as Parsley Energy (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 160,000 shares with $3.04 million value, down from 260,000 last quarter. Parsley Energy now has $5.80B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 3.80M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CSX Stock Charts Point to Looming Breakdown – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dorian Expected To Cause Delays For CSX, Norfolk Southern – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CSX has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80.38’s average target is 16.73% above currents $68.86 stock price. CSX had 17 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Friday, April 5 to “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, September 17 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased Spdr S & P 500 Index (SPY) stake by 3,000 shares to 173,850 valued at $50.94M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) stake by 22,690 shares and now owns 220,238 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Proffitt Goodson has 210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 132,850 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fiduciary holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 23,593 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 725 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 110,802 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd holds 0.57% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 45,168 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Llc holds 576,396 shares. Covington Capital owns 11,700 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 17,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Koshinski Asset stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fairfield Bush And Co stated it has 14,400 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares were bought by Windlinger Jerry.

Among 4 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 39.19% above currents $18.32 stock price. Parsley Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PE in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23 target in Monday, April 22 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is U.S. Xpress Enterprises’s (NYSE:USX) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Parsley Energy: Free Cash Flows Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) stake by 4,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2. It also upped Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) stake by 19,000 shares and now owns 56,700 shares. Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was raised too.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.33M for 12.05 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.