Viking Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Kimberly (KMB) Position as Market Value Rose; Coe Capital Management Holds Holding in Target (TGT)

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 46,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 1.34M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 152.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 12,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,806 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 8,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 6.99 million shares traded or 40.00% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 47,000 shares to 60,800 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 18.89 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.