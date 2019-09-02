Viking Fund Management Has Trimmed Enbridge (ENB) Position; Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund (CEM)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (CEM) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 36 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 33 sold and reduced holdings in Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 19.27 million shares, down from 19.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Clearbridge Energy MLP Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 16 Increased: 29 New Position: 7.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 32.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 82,000 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 171,000 shares with $6.20M value, down from 253,000 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $67.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.95 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $761.84 million. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Northrock Partners Llc holds 5.81% of its portfolio in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc for 1.74 million shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. owns 2.20 million shares or 4.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Terril Brothers Inc. has 3.85% invested in the company for 963,767 shares. The California-based Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc has invested 1.3% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 163,800 shares.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 486,919 shares traded or 111.54% up from the average. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $702.40 million for 23.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) stake by 7,000 shares to 70,000 valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 5,000 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.