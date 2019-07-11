Viking Fund Management Has Trimmed By $416,000 Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake; KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA ORDINARY SHARES (KGAUF) Shorts Down By 0.16%

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 7.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 49,000 shares with $5.10 million value, down from 53,000 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $283.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 5.14M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10600 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of PG in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64B for 26.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 4,000 shares to 33,500 valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 27,000 shares and now owns 87,000 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.