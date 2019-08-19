Viking Fund Management Has Raised Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding; Shorts at Cleveland Biolabs (CBLI) Raised By 6.99%

Cleveland Biolabs Inc (NASDAQ:CBLI) had an increase of 6.99% in short interest. CBLI’s SI was 35,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.99% from 32,900 shares previously. With 20,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Cleveland Biolabs Inc (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s short sellers to cover CBLI’s short positions. The SI to Cleveland Biolabs Inc’s float is 0.73%. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 4,438 shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) has declined 36.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CBLI News: 24/05/2018 – Stephen Berger to Throw First Pitch at Cleveland lndians Game 24 Years After Winning the Opportunity in a Speed Pitch Contest; 24/05/2018 – Milwaukee, New York, Chicago, St. Louis and Cleveland ranked among the most segregated housing markets in the country, the data showed; 26/04/2018 – Inquisitr: NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield Likely Going No. 1 In 2018 NFL Draft To Cleveland Browns; 31/05/2018 – DealPoint Merrill Closed Another Escrow in Ohio: the Giant Eagle Shopping Center in Cleveland; 22/03/2018 – RadiaDyne Announces The Sale Of Their OARtrac Patient Dose Monitoring System To University Hospital’s Cleveland Medical Center (UH), Located In Cleveland, Ohio; 06/03/2018 – Cleveland Clinic’s Charles Kolodkin and Clearwater’s Bob Chaput Share Crucial Steps in Developing a Hospital Cyber Risk; 17/04/2018 – Cleveland, Baltimore and Memphis top the list; 16/04/2018 – Fed Cleveland: Cleveland Fed launches updated Great Minds Think: A New Guide to Money during Financial Literacy Month; 19/03/2018 – Cleveland: City of Cleveland Seeks Applicants for Civilian Police Review Board Vacancy; 29/05/2018 – Coming Soon to Cleveland: Luxury Tower Built With Tax-Free Bonds

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Occidental Pete (OXY) stake by 15.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 5,000 shares as Occidental Pete (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 37,700 shares with $2.50 million value, up from 32,700 last quarter. Occidental Pete now has $39.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 8.51 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Among 5 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $5000 lowest target. $61.60’s average target is 38.21% above currents $44.57 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 22. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OXY in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Lc invested in 0.07% or 20,775 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 0.67% stake. Narwhal Cap Mgmt reported 26,768 shares. Invest Advsr Ltd Company, New Hampshire-based fund reported 44,431 shares. 10.47 million are owned by Investors. Everence Cap Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 54,205 shares. South Texas Money has 581,179 shares. Mechanics Bancshares Tru Department reported 4,046 shares stake. Renaissance Limited Liability Company reported 1.37 million shares stake. Korea Investment Corporation has 0.26% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 867,308 shares. Farmers Bankshares has 125 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn reported 10,674 shares. E&G Advsr Lp stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Oakworth, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,706 shares. Cypress Capital Group reported 0.1% stake.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 11,000 shares to 12,000 valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 5,000 shares. Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) was reduced too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.60 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Backus Marcia E.. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. The insider Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shearer Bob had bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258.

Investors sentiment is 0.5 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 2 investors sold Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. only 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 434,598 shares or 2.36% less from 445,089 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI). Blackrock Inc holds 13,629 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 0% in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI). Group One Trading Lp holds 0% or 68 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI). Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 31 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn has 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company holds 293,416 shares or 0% of its portfolio.