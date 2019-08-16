Viking Fund Management Has Raised Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $488,000; Uss Investment Management LTD Position In Netease (NTES) Was Has Increased

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.35M, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $256.1. About 138,689 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.78. About 873,124 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Res (NYSE:CLR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates Limited Company holds 0% or 2,734 shares in its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Management De owns 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,995 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.74% or 737,451 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth has 0.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,125 shares. Baltimore stated it has 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Garland Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 3.41% or 40,122 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Duncker Streett & Co Incorporated holds 25,946 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter invested in 73,471 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Harbour Investment Mngmt Limited accumulated 18,033 shares. Aspiriant holds 0.27% or 27,231 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa has invested 2.93% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks reported 471,330 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. 24,418 are held by Aull Monroe Investment Mngmt. Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability has 258,366 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 497,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,000 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).