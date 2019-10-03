Viking Fund Management Has Raised Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $1.40 Million; Murphy Capital Management Stake in Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Has Upped as Share Value Declined

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 25,933 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, up from 20,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $144.67. About 1.31 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 105,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.82 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $97.9. About 381,734 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr by 7,200 shares to 122,300 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 2,622 shares. Hilltop, Texas-based fund reported 7,348 shares. 191 are held by Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 15,107 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 392,625 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.15% or 14,566 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 216,659 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Cap owns 5,386 shares. Great Lakes Lc holds 0.11% or 52,153 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advisors Lc holds 1.4% or 99,900 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And has invested 1.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Ne holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,414 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 55,838 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys, Kentucky-based fund reported 19,451 shares. Sentinel Tru Company Lba reported 0.06% stake.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exchange Traded Concep Robo Gl (ROBO) by 9,755 shares to 51,995 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle S A Sponsored Adr (NSRGY) by 3,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,875 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 88,452 were reported by Kemnay Advisory Services. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 12,606 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Axa holds 0.47% or 788,676 shares in its portfolio. 740,860 were reported by Primecap Mgmt Ca. Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0.28% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Somerset Group Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Voya Inv Management Llc stated it has 1.72M shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0.35% or 30.92M shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Endowment Mngmt LP owns 11,500 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 15,341 shares stake. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh has invested 0.44% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 6,220 are owned by Fiera Cap.