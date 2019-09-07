Viking Fund Management Has Raised Its Diamondback Ener (FANG) Holding by $3.13 Million as Stock Value Rose; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed Its Carpenter Technology (CRS) Position by $12.68 Million as Shares Declined

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Ener (FANG) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 79,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Ener for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 1.49M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 59.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 281,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The institutional investor held 194,703 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 476,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 165,072 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 24/05/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD 0837.HK – UNITS & CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORP ENTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT AGREEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 02/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Carpenter Discusses Her New Book, Donald Trump, And Identity Politics; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 09/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host First “Leading the Way” Conference to Honor Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Holds 5.3% Stake in LifePoint Health

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 47,720 shares to 98,484 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 192,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 36.92% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CRS’s profit will be $42.43M for 13.69 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Carpenter Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity. Hollis Michael L. also bought $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) by 145,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

