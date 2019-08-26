Viking Fund Management Has Raised Holding in Dominion Res/Va (D); Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Rose While Toth Financial Advisory Increased by $2.92 Million Its Stake

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 31726.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 63,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 63,653 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 6.72 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Res/Va (D) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 79,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 74,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Res/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 1.40M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock.

