Viking Fund Management Has Raised Halliburton Co (HAL) Position By $1.60 Million; WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD BRISBANE ORDINARY SH (WHITF) Shorts Lowered By 1.83%

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 19.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 55,000 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 335,000 shares with $9.82 million value, up from 280,000 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $16.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 14.36M shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at

WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD BRISBANE ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:WHITF) had a decrease of 1.83% in short interest. WHITF’s SI was 7.43M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.83% from 7.57M shares previously. It closed at $2.575 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The firm operates through Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations divisions. It has a 6.67 P/E ratio. It operates five mines in North West New South Wales; four open cut mines at Maules Creek, Werris Creek, Tarrawonga, and Rocglen; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 66.03% above currents $18.87 stock price. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 23 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). City Holdg Communication holds 0.01% or 1,180 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 54,091 were accumulated by Delta Cap Llc. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 38,148 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Skylands Limited, Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,950 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.16% stake. Jnba Fincl Advsr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 200 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Reilly Advsrs owns 39,060 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 4.07 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management invested in 112,415 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 181,708 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 36,245 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 2.46M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.