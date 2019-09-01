Viking Fund Management Has Raised By $5.78 Million Its Chevron (CVX) Stake; Sandler Capital Management Cut Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding By $6.99 Million

Sandler Capital Management decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 61.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management sold 88,520 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 54,276 shares with $4.34M value, down from 142,796 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $149.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.32 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 340.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 47,000 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)'s stock rose 4.50%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 60,800 shares with $7.49M value, up from 13,800 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $222.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI) stake by 260,000 shares to 675,000 valued at $13.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 35,000 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And reported 5.04M shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.36% or 540,868 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Associated Banc reported 1.5% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability stated it has 71,338 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt accumulated 7,300 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Clean Yield invested in 0.15% or 3,043 shares. Arvest Bancorporation Tru Division holds 136,549 shares. Ckw invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Peavine Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 2,458 shares. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 57,053 shares. South State Corporation reported 81,136 shares stake. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fcg Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.11% or 2,628 shares in its portfolio. 21,569 are owned by Secor Cap Advisors Lp.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 20.72% above currents $117.72 stock price. Chevron had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $502,074 was made by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 399,538 shares. Brighton Jones Lc holds 9,857 shares. Beach Counsel Pa reported 253,771 shares. 69,882 are held by Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.12% or 71,819 shares. Jackson Wealth Llc reported 24,298 shares. Covington Investment Advisors has 1.14% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 42,293 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 0.02% or 180 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Com accumulated 36,832 shares. Arcadia Corporation Mi stated it has 8,311 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Private Capital Advsr invested in 26,250 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Sei Investments Com has 1.03M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Country Club Company Na owns 20,299 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 15,115 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Bell Bankshares reported 0.08% stake.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management increased Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (NYSE:WBS) stake by 12,000 shares to 121,000 valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped New Relic Inc stake by 49,720 shares and now owns 156,880 shares. Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 5.68% above currents $85.32 stock price. Abbott Labs had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 16. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 13 report.

