Viking Fund Management Has Raised By $2.28 Million Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Last Week Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Coverage

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 43.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc acquired 30,000 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 99,500 shares with $7.63M value, up from 69,500 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $303.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 10.31M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY

Among 17 analysts covering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Ulta Beauty Inc has $380 highest and $23500 lowest target. $309.22’s average target is 35.53% above currents $228.15 stock price. Ulta Beauty Inc had 27 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 30 with “Hold”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Telsey Advisory. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, August 30. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $31300 target in Friday, August 30 report. Guggenheim maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. See Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) latest ratings:

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.43 billion. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It has a 19.33 P/E ratio. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

The stock decreased 1.41% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $228.15. About 1.50 million shares traded or 22.41% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA)

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 705,000 shares to 80,000 valued at $921,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 26,000 shares and now owns 1,400 shares. Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $91 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83.38’s average target is 15.92% above currents $71.93 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.