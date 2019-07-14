Viking Fund Management Has Lowered Stake in Pioneer Natural (PXD) by $9.27 Million as Share Price Rose; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Menlo Advisors Has Increased Holding by $1.85 Million as Stock Rose

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural (PXD) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 1.03M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advisory Services Net Limited Liability has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Webster Commercial Bank N A owns 34,370 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 170,510 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 37,970 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 4.92% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Trust Com owns 113,824 shares. Mirae Asset Invs has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 188,484 shares. Baupost Group Limited Liability Com Ma holds 0.37% or 399,151 shares in its portfolio. 1.76 million were accumulated by Pentwater Cap Mgmt L P. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 25,666 shares. Kessler Inv Grp Inc Limited Co, a Indiana-based fund reported 112 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 33,515 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy at an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Lululemon, Disney and Snap – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75M for 15.55 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 47,000 shares to 60,800 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil producers flaring enough gas to power every home in Texas – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Might Drag Pioneer Natural Resources’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Why Is Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Down 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pioneer’s Eagle Ford divestiture overshadowed by slashed executive ranks – Dallas Business Journal” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Pfizer, Coty and Pioneer Natural Resources – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd stated it has 4,464 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.03% or 3,280 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs has 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 64 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Limited Company owns 11,195 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Profund Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 6,226 shares. Channing Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 48,230 shares. Community Tru & Investment holds 106,449 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.53% or 194,300 shares in its portfolio. Energ Opportunities Management Ltd Com holds 2.19% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 6,188 shares. State Street reported 8.26 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 500 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 184,265 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake.