Viking Fund Management Has Lowered Kinder Morgan In (KMI) Position by $5.20 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Total S A (Call) (TOT) Shares Declined, Holder Ionic Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $2.26 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (Call) (TOT) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 56,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 97,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 1.39M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 10/04/2018 – Zawya: Total CEO confirms plan to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 10/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL: BUSINESS MODEL WORKS BETTER AT $50BBL, FEWER COMPETITORS; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Total Becomes Operator of the North Platte Discovery; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL ANNOUNCES 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV OF EU0.62 PER SHR; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 14/03/2018 – IGNORE: TOTAL 2017 3RD INTERIM DIV EU0.62/SHR ANNOUNCED EARLIER

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan In (KMI) by 27.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 675,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, down from 935,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.40M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 14,340 shares to 848,533 shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 64,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 9.83 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 5,000 shares to 37,700 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.61 million for 23.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

