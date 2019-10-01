Viking Fund Management Has Lowered Its Forum Energy Tec (FET) Position; Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) Sentiment Is 1.24

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (OPY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 41 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 33 trimmed and sold positions in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 5.63 million shares, down from 5.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Oppenheimer Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 26 Increased: 29 New Position: 12.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Forum Energy Tec (FET) stake by 60.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 460,000 shares as Forum Energy Tec (FET)’s stock declined 54.67%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 300,000 shares with $1.03 million value, down from 760,000 last quarter. Forum Energy Tec now has $171.08 million valuation. It closed at $1.55 lastly. It is down 78.26% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 14/05/2018 – BULLDOG EXITED FET, IEA, OACQF, LAZY, ELEC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Forum Energy; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Forum Energy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FET); 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 S&P REVISES FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – Forum Energy May Benefit, Industry Posts 16th Straight Gain

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41,500 activity. $41,500 worth of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) was bought by GAUT C CHRISTOPHER on Tuesday, September 3.

Among 2 analysts covering Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Forum Energy Technologies has $6 highest and $300 lowest target. $4’s average target is 158.06% above currents $1.55 stock price. Forum Energy Technologies had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Analysts await Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold FET shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 83.89 million shares or 6.09% less from 89.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 326,381 shares. Menta Cap, California-based fund reported 18,200 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). 1.32M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. 204,800 were reported by Spark Investment Management Lc. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research reported 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Northern Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Pro Inc owns 283,001 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Co has 0% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Ftb Advsrs has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 724,508 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Fmr Ltd Com owns 3.32M shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.27% stake.

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 21,000 shares to 49,000 valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2. It also upped Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 60,000 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was raised too.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. provides middle-market investment banking and full service broker-dealer services and products. The company has market cap of $386.45 million. The firm offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It has a 11.41 P/E ratio. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 73,850 shares traded or 19.66% up from the average. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) has declined 1.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. for 305,703 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 57,137 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 27,243 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 104,862 shares.