Viking Fund Management Has Lowered By $5.46 Million Its Transcanada (TRP) Stake; Reven Housing REIT Has 1.33 Sentiment

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Transcanada Corp (TRP) stake by 69.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 124,000 shares as Transcanada Corp (TRP)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 55,000 shares with $2.47 million value, down from 179,000 last quarter. Transcanada Corp now has $44.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 1.47 million shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MLN FOR 2018 AND $230 MLN FOR 2019; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS IT’S LOOKING `VERY POSITIVE’ FOR LNG CANADA

Reven Housing REIT Inc (RVEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 4 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 3 reduced and sold holdings in Reven Housing REIT Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 18,775 shares, down from 27,966 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Reven Housing REIT Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) stake by 36,000 shares to 91,000 valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 37,700 shares. Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) was raised too.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Reven Housing REIT, Inc. for 979 shares. Barclays Plc owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 477 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1 shares.

The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 349 shares traded. Reven Housing REIT, Inc. (RVEN) has risen 77.46% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RVEN News: 02/04/2018 – Reven Housing REIT 2017 Loss $1.83M; 14/03/2018 Reven Housing REIT, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – Reven Housing REIT, Inc. Reports Full Year 2017 Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reven Housing REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVEN); 02/04/2018 – Reven Housing REIT 2017 Loss/Shr 17c; 02/04/2018 – Reven Housing REIT 2017 Core FFO/Share 8 Cents

