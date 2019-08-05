Viking Fund Management Has Lifted Stake in Targa Resources (TRGP) as Stock Price Declined; Nike (NKE) Stake Maintained by Winslow Capital Management Llc

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources (TRGP) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 162,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.85M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 69,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5.85M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.39 million, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 8.16M shares traded or 25.17% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) by 61,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 59,500 shares. 440,821 are owned by Waddell And Reed Financial. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 59,843 shares. Bard Associates Inc holds 29,127 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. 5.35 million were reported by State Street. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh has 0.12% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Carroll Associates Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Payden & Rygel stated it has 1.54% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 20,313 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Secor Advsrs LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) accumulated 49,653 shares. 8,624 are held by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Bank Of New York Mellon owns 4.55 million shares. Cohen And Steers reported 2.29M shares stake.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eventbrite Inc Cl A by 685,027 shares to 945,407 shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 55,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.51% or 2.31 million shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 428 shares. Pitcairn holds 8,528 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 9,157 were reported by Peak Asset Mngmt. United Services Automobile Association reported 1.12M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 488,550 are owned by Suntrust Banks. The Illinois-based Tru Department Mb State Bank N A has invested 0.92% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated reported 112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company invested in 0.03% or 44,958 shares. Colony Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thomas White Intl Limited holds 0.13% or 8,758 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 46,023 shares. Roundview Ltd Company holds 1.04% or 51,796 shares in its portfolio. Sol Cap Management owns 18,635 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.