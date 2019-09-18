Viking Fund Management Has Decreased Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $836,000; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Valuation Rose While Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Decreased Position by $2.28 Million

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $761,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 3.75M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: HUNTER ENLISTS DEFENSE SECRETARY MATTIS TO BLOCK QUALCOMM TAKEOVER; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Claim of Surprise at CFIUS Inquiry ‘Has No Basis in Fact’; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 15/03/2018 – ISS Maintains Recommendation That Qualcomm Investors Vote for Four Broadcom Nominees — ISS; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM FILES CFIUS LETTER WITH SEC; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 14,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $8.4 during the last trading session, reaching $233.85. About 2.22M shares traded or 72.74% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP) by 164,000 shares to 209,000 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3,600 shares to 57,800 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 19,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).