Viking Fund Management Has Decreased Kinder Morgan In (KMI) Stake By $5.20 Million; Harber Asset Management Has Lowered Liquidity Services (LQDT) Holding

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Kinder Morgan In (KMI) stake by 27.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 260,000 shares as Kinder Morgan In (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 675,000 shares with $13.51 million value, down from 935,000 last quarter. Kinder Morgan In now has $45.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 11.60 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) stake by 32.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 313,157 shares as Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT)’s stock declined 1.21%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 639,343 shares with $4.93M value, down from 952,500 last quarter. Liquidity Services Inc now has $248.68 million valuation. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 44,960 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2200 highest and $20 lowest target. $21’s average target is 3.96% above currents $20.2 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company has 29.16M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Andra Ap reported 172,500 shares. 989,645 are held by Raymond James Serv Advsrs. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.47% or 254,018 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Brown Advisory holds 0.4% or 6.96M shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Com invested in 128,844 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1.02M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Company reported 110,115 shares. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,651 shares. Rare Infrastructure Limited has 1.86 million shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Exane Derivatives has 144,228 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.55M shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.95 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) stake by 7,000 shares to 33,000 valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 13,000 shares and now owns 216,000 shares. Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) was raised too.

