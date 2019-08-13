Viking Fund Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Continental Res (CLR) by $440,000 as Valuation Declined; Cqs Cayman LP Lowered Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $1.00 Million

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Res (CLR) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 2.84M shares traded or 17.87% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0.31% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 1.98M are held by Carlson L P. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Farmers Financial Bank holds 0% or 21 shares. 2,364 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 34,135 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc has 1.34% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 75,601 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 2,200 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 247,890 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 9,300 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Company invested in 2.22M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 1St Source Bancshares reported 12,464 shares. Tremblant Grp Inc reported 57,893 shares.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 55,802 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 3.82 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continental Resources Looks Well-Placed For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amer Century Companies has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 147,682 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Raymond James Tru Na owns 6,390 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 74,182 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd stated it has 693,357 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 96 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Birchview Capital Ltd Partnership has 8,000 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,186 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated reported 372,224 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Invest, Georgia-based fund reported 370,343 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,225 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 822,043 were reported by Geode Mngmt Llc. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv owns 32,550 shares.